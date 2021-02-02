Iraq announces the killing of a senior ISIS leader

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi announced, on Tuesday evening, the killing of the so-called leader of southern Iraq in the terrorist organization ISIS, days after the killing of the so-called leader of the militant organization in Iraq.

Al-Kazemi said, in a tweet on his personal account on the social networking site Twitter, “In order to complete the pledge of our heroes to eliminate leaders of ISIS gangs and in loyalty to the blood of the martyrs of Iraq, today the terrorist, Abu Hassan al-Gharibawi, the so-called leader of southern Iraq in the organization, and the terrorist Ghanem Sabah were eliminated. , Responsible for transporting suicide bombers and other terrorist elements.

The Iraqi prime minister, who is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces, added: “Our security forces have raised our heads … Long live Iraq.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Security Media Cell of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command reported that four bodies of ISIS members had been found as a result of an air strike west of the capital, Baghdad, launched by the international coalition aircraft.

Al-Kazemi announced, on Thursday, that the Iraqi forces had managed to eliminate the so-called Wali of Iraq in the terrorist organization ISIS.

Al-Kazemi said, in a tweet on the “Twitter” website, that “the people of Iraq, if they are promised more fully, and ISIS terrorist gangs have threatened us with a shocking response, and the response from our heroes came to eliminate the leader of the League of Evil.”

Al-Kazemi added, “Abu Yasser al-Issawi was killed in a qualitative intelligence operation.”

Iraq had announced the start of a military operation to pursue the remnants of the terrorist organization ISIS, after the twin bombing of Tayaran Square in the center of the capital Baghdad last week, which killed 32 people and injured more than 100.

The extremist organization ISIS claimed responsibility for the double suicide bombing.

Iraq eliminated ISIS militants in 2017 with the help of the US-led international coalition, but the remnants of the extremist organization carry out, from time to time, bombings against civilians and security forces.