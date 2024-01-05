The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia al Sudani, announced this Friday (5) the formation of a bilateral committee to plan the withdrawal of forces from the international coalition led by the United States, one day after Washington murdered pro-government militiamen in Baghdad.

“We affirm our firm position to put an end to the existence of the international coalition once the justifications for its existence have been completed. We are in the process of defining the date for the beginning of the dialogue through the bilateral committee formed to determine the end of this presence”, said the minister in a speech at the ceremony in memory of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, assassinated four years ago by the American government.

Al Sudani stated that “the most serious incidents that have repeated more than once in Iraq were provoked by attacks by international coalition forces against the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces group”, made mainly by pro-Iranian groups.

Popular Mobilization “represents an official presence affiliated with the State, subject to it, and an integral part of our Armed Forces. We have repeatedly emphasized that in the event of a violation or transgression by any Iraqi party, or if Iraqi law is violated, the Iraqi government is the only party that has the right to follow up on the merits of these violations,” he further said.

“We condemn the attacks against our security forces, which go beyond the spirit and letter of the mandate that created the international coalition”, given that this alliance was formed to fight against jihadist terrorism from the Islamic State (IS) group.

The minister emphasized that his government has the will to “take appropriate decisions to preserve the sovereignty, security and stability of Iraq.”

This Thursday (4), the United States confirmed that its forces were responsible for the attack launched against a headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces, in eastern Baghdad, which killed, among others, the commander of the Al Nujaba movement nicknamed Abu Taqua, as well as two other militia members.

The Iraqi Army said yesterday that this action “is no different from terrorist acts”. Al Nujaba is also part of the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which has launched a hundred attacks against targets with an American presence in the Arab country and Syria since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7 last year, to obtain “unbreakable” support ” from Washington to Israel.