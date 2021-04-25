Iraq announces official mourning for the victims of Corona Hospital

The Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, announced today, Sunday, a state of official mourning for a period of three days for the lives of the victims of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital.

For its part, the Ministry of Health and Environment in Iraq announced today, Sunday, that a number of heads of medical departments at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital were referred for investigation due to the fires that devoured hospital floors, causing casualties and injuries.

A statement by the ministry said at dawn today, “The Prime Minister decided to suspend all of the Director General of Baghdad Health Department Al-Rusafa, the Director of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital, the Administrative and Technical Assistant of the Hospital and the Director of the Engineering and Maintenance Department, and conduct an urgent investigation with them to announce his results to the public.”

The statement added, “In this critical atmosphere and conditions that Iraq is going through,” a major fire occurred at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital on the Rusafa side of Baghdad. Civil defense teams are still at the site of the accident, investigating the causes that led to this fire, which caused the loss of the lives of many of the patients and their companions. “.

The statement stated, “The ministry’s cadres, the Rusafa Health Department, Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital, and the relevant support authorities have rescued more than 200 citizens of the sick patients, and the ministry will announce at a later time the exact position of the numbers of victims and wounded.”