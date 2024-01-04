Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Security Media Cell in Iraq confirmed yesterday that cooperation with neighboring countries last year resulted in the arrest and lure of terrorist networks from abroad.

The head of the Security Media Cell, Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, said: “The most prominent challenges facing the security forces fall within the continued pressure on terrorist groups and what remains of them, in addition to controlling the borders,” according to what was reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He added that “crimes that affect societal peace, such as drugs and criminal crimes, also constitute a challenge facing the security forces,” noting that “cooperation with neighboring countries in 2023, through intelligence and security efforts, resulted in the arrest and lure of terrorist networks from abroad.” He expressed “the continuation and development of this cooperation with neighboring countries during the current year.”

In this context, the Counter-Terrorism Service announced yesterday the arrest of 3 terrorists in 3 governorates in Baghdad, Nineveh and Anbar.

The agency stated in a statement that, “In continuation of the efforts of the Counter-Terrorism Service to dismantle terrorist networks and eliminate the remnants of the terrorist ISIS gangs, the agency’s detachments carried out a series of operations that resulted in the arrest of 3 terrorists in separate areas.”