Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Central Bank of Iraq announced that it had received the remaining amount in the Kuwait Compensation Fund.

And he said in a press statement yesterday: “The bank has received the remaining amount in the compensation fund, amounting to 7 million and 946 thousand and 316 US dollars, after paying the full compensation for the State of Kuwait.”

He added, “The amount was returned after auditing the accounts according to Security Council Resolution No. 2621 of 2022 concerned with ending the compensation file resulting from the invasion of the former Iraqi regime into the State of Kuwait.”

It is noteworthy that Iraq revealed in 2021 that it had terminated all necessary banking arrangements with the US Federal Reserve Bank to stop the automatic deduction of Kuwait’s compensation from Iraqi crude oil export revenues, after paying the full remaining amount of compensation.