Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraq announced that it had reached an agreement with the United States of America to formulate a timetable specifying the presence of international coalition advisors in Iraq.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained in a statement yesterday that the agreement includes the gradual reduction of coalition advisors, the end of its military mission against the terrorist organization ISIS, and the transition to comprehensive bilateral relations with the coalition countries that are consistent with the vision of the Iraqi government.

The statement affirmed Iraq's commitment to the safety of the international coalition's advisors in Iraq during the negotiation period and preventing escalation, and that the Iraqi government, while welcoming this agreement, considers it part of its fulfillment of fulfilling the government program and the pledges it committed to before the Iraqi people.

Informed Iraqi sources had confirmed earlier yesterday that the mission of the international coalition would shift to bilateral relations with the start of the work of the Supreme Military Committee.

The sources said in statements to Al-Ittihad that the military committee from the Iraqi side, which Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani ordered to be formed, will begin its field and actual work during the next few weeks, in agreement with the international coalition, after naming the latter’s representatives.

The sources indicated that “Al-Sudani held an important meeting with the Ministerial Council for National Security, during which the committee’s tasks were determined according to the requirements of the situation on the ground and in a way that serves the interests of both parties.”

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received a message from Washington conveyed by the US Ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanski. According to the sources, the message contained details of bilateral relations between the international coalition and Iraq in accordance with current security developments.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry stated that an important message had been received, and that the Prime Minister would study it carefully, without going into details.

American forces in Syria and Iraq were subjected to about 150 attacks, while the United States launched a series of raids to respond to what they were exposed to, the last of which was on Tuesday.

The escalating violence prompted the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia al-Sudani, to call for the speedy exit of coalition forces through negotiations, a process that was about to begin last year.

On the other hand, during his meeting yesterday with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein appreciated the role of Spain as a member of the international coalition and the Spanish soldiers in the war against ISIS, as well as its role in the NATO mission and assisting the Iraqi forces. In the field of training and consulting.

In another context, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani stressed the importance of strengthening security throughout the country, as it constitutes a necessity for the government to be able to implement its plans for development and reconstruction, and this matter cannot be tolerated at all.

Al-Sudani called on “all security forces to be vigilant and beware of the infiltration of the remnants of ISIS terrorist gangs and their exploitation of the recent security developments in the country,” according to an Iraqi government statement. The statement stated, “The latest developments in the security situation in Iraq were discussed, and a detailed presentation was given of the recent attacks that affected Iraq, and constituted a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty.”

The need to take all necessary political, diplomatic and security measures to protect Iraq's sovereignty and maintain its security was emphasized.