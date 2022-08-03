Al-Sadr stated, in a televised speech:The revolutionaries must stay and continue their sit-in until the demands are achieved,” he said, adding, “There is no point in talking with them.”

He continued, “The malicious lawsuits obstructed the formation of the majority government,” noting To that “Reform only comes with sacrifice, and I am fully prepared to testify for reform.”



He explained that “the revolution began as a Sadrist, and they are part of the people,” noting that “the revolution will not exclude the corrupt from the Sadrist movement.”



Al-Sadr indicated that he “never and will never be satisfied with bloodshed,” noting that “most of the people are tired of the entire ruling class.”



The new statements are likely to prolong the political stalemate that has kept Iraq without an elected government for nearly ten months.

Last Saturday, supporters of the Sadrist movement began a sit-in inside the parliament headquarters, to express their rejection of the nomination Mohammed Al Sudani as prime minister.

With the escalation of the situation, Iraqi President Barham Salih called for holding a national dialogue between the political parties, giving priority to the language of reason and presenting the national interest.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi also delivered a speech in which he held the political blocs responsible for the escalation, and demanded that they give priority to the language of dialogue and make concessions to overcome the crisis.