Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the leader of the “Sadr movement,” Muqtada al-Sadr, announced the freezing of most of the activities of the Sadrist movement, one of the most prominent political currents in Iraq, for a period of no less than a year.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet on Twitter: “To be a reformer for Iraq and I cannot reform the Sadrist movement, this is a sin, and for me to continue to lead the Sadrist movement and it includes (the people of the cause), some corrupt people, and some reprehensible ones, for this is a serious matter.” The “people of the cause” is a mysterious group that has posts on social media, fueling strife and promoting ideas that disturb security, according to the Iraqi judiciary.

Al-Sadr decided that “it is in the interest to freeze the movement as a whole, except for Friday prayers and the Heritage Committee, for a period of no less than a year.”

The Heritage Authority carries out religious and cultural activities.

For its part, the Karkh Investigation Court in Baghdad decided to arrest 65 accused members of the “Ahl al-Qada’a” group, which promotes ideas that cause strife and disturb social security, according to the media of the Supreme Judiciary.

The court made its decision in coordination with the National Security Agency, as it is the competent authority for the investigation.

Al-Sadr, who constantly calls for the fight against political corruption, used to surprise his supporters and opponents with decisions on social media. Over the past year, he had announced his withdrawal from political life.

Al-Sadr announced in 2022, during a political crisis related to naming the country’s prime minister at the time, his “final withdrawal” from political work. He had previously announced the resignation of the 73 Sadrist representatives, who represented the largest political bloc in the House of Representatives. Ghazi Faisal Hussein, a political analyst and director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, believes that freezing the activities of the “Sadr movement” gives a basic impression that the movement will not return to political activity until after making fundamental changes related to discipline, to dismantle “networks of corruption.”

However, the Dean of the Faculty of Information at the Islamic American University in Minnesota, Abdul Karim Al-Wazzan, did not rule out “surprises” with the issuance of new decisions by Al-Sadr.