And the Iraqi Meteorology Authority announced that the capital, Baghdad, was affected by the waves of the second earthquake that struck Turkey.

“A second earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale hit areas in Turkey,” Amer Al-Jabri, a spokesman for the agency, told the Iraqi News Agency.

He added that “Baghdad, Erbil, Dohuk, Nineveh and other provinces were affected by aftershocks resulting from the earthquake.”

And the Iraqi Ministry of Transport had announced, earlier, that its seismic observatories in the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring had recorded a strong earthquake at dawn on Monday, near the Iraqi-Turkish border.

In a statement, it said: “The earthquake was recorded at 04:18:32 this morning, local time, in the Urfa region, near the city of Gaziantep, southwestern Turkey.”

And the statement continued: “This was felt strongly by the citizens in the cities of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Mosul and some provinces.”

The authority called on citizens to: “take caution, avoid rumors and false news, and adhere to the seismic commandments issued by the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring.”

A spokesman for the authority, Amer Al-Jabri, told the Iraqi News Agency:

This tremor is an aftershock caused by the earthquake that struck Turkish and Syrian regions near the Iraqi border, which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale.

The people of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nineveh and some Iraqi governorates felt the tremor, which is 400 km from the Iraqi-Turkish border.

We have not yet recorded any losses due to the tremor.

Especially the residents of the governorates of Erbil and Dohuk felt the seismic aftershocks that struck Iraq, as they rushed to the streets at dawn and Monday noon, as a result of new aftershocks, fearing the collapse of buildings and houses.

The damage was limited to the occurrence of some small cracks in the walls of a number of apartments and houses, as happened in the capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Erbil, while no human losses were recorded.

While the Ministry of Transport and Communications in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq issued a set of recommendations and instructions for citizens to adhere to during earthquakes.

Instructions while inside the buildings:

When an earthquake strikes and you are in a room or building, you should hide under a table or desk.

If you can’t hide, stand in a spot inside the room and stay away from the windows.

Avoid walls, mirrors, and shelves that might collapse or fall.

Be careful of secondary ceilings that are prone to falling off.

Try to get something to protect your head, like a pillow, for example.

Be careful not to sit on suspension bridges that are close to buildings.

Stay away from high places and it is better to use stairs instead of elevators.

Do not return to the building after the earthquake is over, unless the safety of the building is confirmed.

Instructions while inside the homes: