Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Supreme Committee for Securing the Provincial Council Elections in Iraq formed a special committee for cybersecurity, consisting of 7 representatives, with the aim of securing the holding of the elections scheduled for the 18th of next month.

The Digital Media Center confirmed that the Supreme Security Committee to secure the elections has formed a special committee for cybersecurity consisting of 7 representatives with expertise in technical equipment, noting that the committee’s mission is to examine the equipment for the electoral process.

This step comes within the framework of preparations for the elections and ensuring their safety and integrity, as cybersecurity is an essential part of this process. The formation of the cybersecurity committee comes as part of efforts to protect the election process from any attempts at cyber interference or manipulation.

The committee is scheduled to ensure the safety and security of the electoral process equipment, and take the necessary measures to confront any cyber threats that may face the election process.

The head of the media team of the Election Commission, Imad Jamil, said, “All the Commission’s devices have been secured, whether counting and sorting devices or verification devices,” pointing out that the transmission devices have been examined and prepared for use in the upcoming election operations.

He stressed that “the Commission continues to enter the voter register into the verification devices at the station level, so it needs 35,553 electronic records, as well as a paper register.”

Deputy Commander of Joint Operations and Head of the Supreme Security Committee for Securing Provincial Council Elections, Lieutenant General Qais Al-Muhammadawi, confirmed that the security forces are ready to protect the upcoming electoral process.

The Security Committee formed subcommittees in each governorate headed by the operations commander of the governorate that has operations command, a representative of the governorate, and the director of the Commission’s office in the governorate concerned. Likewise, in the governorates where the police received the security file, the subcommittee is headed by the police commander, and these subcommittees are responsible for implementing the plans. Security on the ground.

In another context, the Supreme Judicial Council issued a directive to the investigative courts regarding electoral propaganda.

A statement by the council said, “The Supreme Judicial Council directed the investigative courts, in coordination with the competent security authorities, to arrest those who tear up photos and election propaganda of candidates for the provincial council elections and impose penalties against them in accordance with the law.”

39 coalitions, including a group of parties, will participate in the upcoming elections, as well as 29 parties and 66 individual candidates, according to the head of the Electoral Commission’s media team, Imad Jameel.

According to Commission data, more than 23 million people are entitled to cast their votes in the provincial council elections, including more than 10 million people who have updated their electoral records so far.

In the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the head of the regional Council of Ministers, Omid Sabah, announced yesterday that the necessary requirements have been secured to proceed with the parliamentary elections in the region scheduled to be held next February.

Sabah headed a delegation from the regional government during a visit to Baghdad, where a meeting was held with the Independent High Electoral Commission to discuss the ongoing preparations for holding legislative elections in the region.

Sabah said during a press conference that the regional government confirms that the elections will be held on the scheduled date.