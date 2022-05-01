The agency added that “the movement of aircraft … will return to normal if the weather conditions improve,” while the country is exposed to a sandstorm.

The sandstorm greatly affected the visibility, until it fell to less than 500 metres, while improvement is expected to start on Monday morning.

Iraq is exposed to a deep depression accompanied by strong winds, which led to the formation of sandstorms in large areas of the country, including the capital, Baghdad.

Sandstorms are a frequent occurrence in Iraq, a semi-desert country, especially in the spring.

Iraq is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change and desertification, and droughts are increasingly frequent, with temperatures that may remain in summer at a level of more than fifty degrees.

Last November, the World Bank warned of a 20 percent decrease in Iraq’s water resources by 2050 due to climate change.

In an interview with the Iraqi News Agency, the Director General of the Technical Department of the Iraqi Ministry of Environment warned of the increase in sandstorms, especially after the number of dusty days increased to “272 days per year for a period of two decades.” And it is likely that “it will reach 300 dusty days per year in 2050.”

Increasing vegetation cover and planting forests with dense trees that serve as windbreaks are the most important solutions needed to reduce the rate of sandstorms, according to the ministry.