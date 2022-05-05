Friday, May 6, 2022
Iraq | A sandstorm covered Baghdad’s orange mantle, with dozens hospitalized

May 5, 2022
May 5, 2022
World Europe
Sandstorms have become more common in Iraq in recent years.

5.5. 20:20

Iraq The capital, Baghdad, was covered in an orange mantle on Thursday when a hurricane hit the area, Reuters reported.

The storm obscured visibility on the highways and disrupted air traffic for several hours.

Dozens of people have also sought hospital treatment in recent days for health problems caused by the sand. Several of them, according to Reuters, received oxygen therapy.

Sandstorms have become more common in Iraq in recent years. According to experts, the background is climate change and, among other things, land and water use problems.

Climate change is causing problems around the world. In India and Pakistan, a record heat wave has plagued people in spring.

In Pakistan, March was the hottest in more than 60 years, and in April the average temperature has been 6-8 degrees warmer than usual, according to Reuters. Temperatures have hurt close to 50 degrees in some areas.

See also  Rescue operation in Indonesia: crocodile freed from motorcycle tires after six years

The sandstorm disrupted road traffic in Baghdad on 5 May 2022, among other things. Picture: Sabah Arar / AFP

Picture: Thaier al-Sudan / Reuters

Picture: Alaa Al-Marjani / REUTERS

Recommended

