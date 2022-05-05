Iraq | A sandstorm covered Baghdad’s orange mantle, with dozens hospitalized

Sandstorms have become more common in Iraq in recent years.

Iraq The capital, Baghdad, was covered in an orange mantle on Thursday when a hurricane hit the area, Reuters reported.

The storm obscured visibility on the highways and disrupted air traffic for several hours.

Dozens of people have also sought hospital treatment in recent days for health problems caused by the sand. Several of them, according to Reuters, received oxygen therapy.

Climate change is causing problems around the world. In India and Pakistan, a record heat wave has plagued people in spring.

In Pakistan, March was the hottest in more than 60 years, and in April the average temperature has been 6-8 degrees warmer than usual, according to Reuters. Temperatures have hurt close to 50 degrees in some areas.