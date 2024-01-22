Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi political forces within the “coordination framework” are seeking to resolve the controversy over the candidate to assume the position of Speaker of Parliament within the next few days.

Political sources said: “The leaders of the coordination framework will hold an important and decisive meeting, in order to reach an understanding and agreement regarding resolving the issue of electing the president of the Iraqi parliament, especially after the division and major disagreement between the forces of the framework during the last session of Parliament.”

The sources indicated that “the leaders of the coordination framework will seek, through this meeting, to unify their positions by supporting one candidate for the presidency of the House of Representatives, as well as setting the date for the session to elect the new president during the next few days.”

On the fourteenth of this month, the House of Representatives adjourned its session without electing a new Speaker of Parliament, while presenting a proposal for a vote on adding an amendments paragraph to the House’s bylaws.

The vote to restore the Presidency of the House of Representatives as it was previously was replaced by the President, as amended by former Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, which caused disagreements and verbal altercations, after which the session was adjourned without electing the new President.