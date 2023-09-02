Saturday, September 2, 2023
Iraq | A devastating traffic accident in Iraq – at least 16 people killed

September 2, 2023
in World Europe
The accident happened in the province of Salah al-Din, which is located north of Baghdad.

At least 16 people have died in a traffic accident in Iraq, reports the Reuters news agency.

According to the Iraqi state news agency, the majority of the dead were Iranians. The accident happened in the province of Salah al-Din, which is located north of Baghdad.

According to the local authorities, 13 people were injured in the accident and taken to hospital in critical condition.

