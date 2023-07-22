Today, Saturday, the Iraqi Intelligence Agency announced the arrest of 86 terrorists within a week.

The Intelligence Agency said, in a statistic it published today, and reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “the total number of terrorist elements that were arrested for the period from 13 to 20 July this year amounted to 86 terrorists,” pointing out that the arrests included three infiltrators, Arabs and foreigners, and indicated that 126 different weapons, 12 explosive devices and three additives were found, pointing to the discovery of seven sites used to smuggle oil and its derivatives, and the confiscation of 20 vehicles.