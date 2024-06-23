Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced yesterday that seven militants it described as “terrorists,” one of whom was a “dangerous leader,” were killed in two Iraqi air strikes carried out “on their hideouts in Salah al-Din Governorate,” north of Baghdad.

The Iraqi Operations Command stated, in a statement, that “the targeting operation was carried out in coordination between Iraqi intelligence and the Counter-Terrorism Service, and was based on accurate information and intelligence efforts with the targeting cell of the Joint Operations Command.” She added that the raid targeted a target in the Balkana Mountains in Tuz Khurmatu district within the eastern Salah al-Din operations sector, and that the targeting was carried out by two air strikes by Iraqi F-16 aircraft, which “resulted in the killing of all members of the terrorist detachment, the number of whose members is estimated, according to initial information, to be seven terrorists, including A dangerous leader.