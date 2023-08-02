Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Iraqi Intelligence Agency announced the arrest of 6 terrorists in Nineveh Governorate. And the agency stated in a statement that “our detachments specialized in combating terrorism in Nineveh governorate managed to arrest 6 wanted terrorists, according to the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.” She added that the wanted persons belong to ISIS gangs.

And she added, “The process of arresting the wanted persons came according to accurate intelligence information provided by civilians to the intelligence agency, which led to their overthrow, and upon checking the data, the investigators found documents incriminating them for belonging to ISIS terrorist gangs.”