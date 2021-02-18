The Minister of Health and Environment in Iraq, Hassan Al-Tamimi, announced today, Thursday, that 50% of the recorded infections with the Corona virus during the past three days are due to the new strain of the virus that entered the country during the past days.

In a press statement, Al-Tamimi said, “During the coming hours, the curfew will come into effect in Iraq, and we call on Iraqis to abide by the measures taken by the Iraqi government and the National Health and Environment Committee to limit the spread of this virus, especially the new strain that entered the country a few days ago.”

He added that 50% of the infections currently recorded in Iraq are due to the outbreak of the new strain of Corona virus, especially among children and young people, and this threatens to be very dangerous, as the rates of entry of citizens to hospitals increased, which put pressure on them.

The Iraqi minister called on citizens to adhere to the conditions of national health and safety, to wear masks, not to mix, not to move between cities, to establish funeral councils or wedding parties, and to close mosques with the aim of reducing HIV infection rates.