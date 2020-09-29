A rocket attack near an international airport in Baghdad, Iraq’s capital, killed 5 civilians. At the same time, two were seriously injured. The Iranian army has informed of the attack. He said that this incident has been carried out by criminal gangs. The rocket airport was targeted, but it fell to a nearby house.Significantly, this is the first time in the last several months that non-military civilians have been killed in a rocket attack. The Iraqi army official said that the rocket fell near a residential house. However, it was targeted at the airport. Five Iraqi civilians have died in the attack, including three children and two women.

It was said that two children were seriously injured in the attack. The army said that the house where the rocket fell was completely destroyed. The attack was carried out from al-Jihad, located in the neighborhood of Baghdad. In a statement issued by the army, the attack has been called a ‘cowardly crime committed by criminal gangs’.