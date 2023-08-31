Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Joint Operations Command in Iraq announced that 3 members of the terrorist organization “ISIS” were killed in an air strike in Salah al-Din Governorate, in the north of the country, during an operation to pursue terrorists responsible for the attack on French forces and the killing of one of its soldiers. The Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement that “the air force carried out a successful strike, using F-16 aircraft, targeting the remnants of the terrorist organization ISIS.”

The Operations Command added, “The strike resulted in the killing of 3 terrorists and the destruction of 4 dens, tunnels and caves that were used by ISIS elements in this area, which is characterized by its geographical complexities.”

Yesterday, the French presidency announced the killing of a soldier from the Special Forces while participating in an anti-terrorism operation in Iraq.

French forces have participated in the international coalition led by the United States of America, which has been supporting the Iraqi forces in their war against the organization, since 2014. The coalition has not carried out any ground operations since January 2022, while about 600 French soldiers are currently deployed in Iraq.