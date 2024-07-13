The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service arrested three terrorists in Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement published on its Facebook account today, Saturday, that “within the coordination operations between the Counter-Terrorism Service, the Operations Directorate of the Kurdistan Region Asayish Service, and the Sulaymaniyah Counter-Terrorism Regiment, the heroes of the Counter-Terrorism Service were able to arrest three terrorists in Sulaymaniyah Governorate.”

She added, “The Counter-Terrorism Service, in coordination and cooperation with all security agencies, continues to carry out qualitative operations to arrest the remaining remnants of the defeated ISIS terrorist gangs.”