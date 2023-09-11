The General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring, affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, said in a statement, “Our seismic observatories at the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring recorded the occurrence of 3 earthquakes at dawn today, Monday, in the provinces of Dohuk and Kirkuk, with varying degrees,” according to the Iraqi News Agency.

The authority called on citizens to “take caution, stay away from rumors and false news, and adhere to the seismic commandments issued by the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring.”

According to the Iraqi Seismic Monitoring Authority, the magnitude of the first tremor reached 4.7 degrees, and its epicenter was 20 kilometers northeast of Tuz Khurmatu in Kirkuk Governorate.

As for the second earthquake, its magnitude reached 4.6 degrees and occurred in Dohuk Governorate, near the Iraqi-Turkish border, while the third occurred near the previous earthquake in the same governorate, and its magnitude reached 3.1 degrees.