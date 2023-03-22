Today, Wednesday, the Security Media Cell in Iraq announced the arrest of 10 terrorists from sleeper cells. The Media Cell said, in a post on its Facebook account today, that the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency in the Ministry of Interior managed to arrest wanted terrorists, noting that “two of them worked for the so-called suicide bombers battalion and they were among the sleeper cells and wore explosive belts.”

According to the cell, “the rest of the arrested worked in setting up fake checkpoints and planting explosive devices to target the security forces and citizens in Kirkuk before the days of liberation,” noting that the arrests were carried out according to intelligence information and fundamentalist arrest warrants.

She indicated that their statements were recorded in the primary and judicial confession, and legal measures were taken against them.