The political crisis of Iraq is summarized by the desire of the “Save the Homeland” coalition, which is formed by (Muqtada al-Sadr, Muhammad al-Halbousi, Massoud Barzani) to form a national majority government, in which other forces do not participate, with the aim of creating an opposition to evaluate government performance, which is rejected by the framework forces that seek to participate. In that ministry, the crisis erupted since the parliamentary elections that were held last October, and it continues to this day.

Specialized reports indicate that the number of attempts that were made to resolve the so-called “political blockage” amounted to 10 initiatives in just 5 months, starting in January and ending in May 2022.

The first of those initiatives was launched, in January, by the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Massoud Barzani, to resolve political differences and divisions, when he visited Nechirvan Barzani (President of the Kurdistan Region) and Muhammad al-Halbousi (Speaker of Parliament), the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, in Najaf, for consultations. On how to continue the political process, but that initiative yielded nothing.

The former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi, the former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, and the head of the Al-Hikma Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, launched separate initiatives, where they presented their vision regarding the political crisis, but it was not accepted by the Iraqi parties.

In addition, three initiatives launched by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, in different circumstances, and they were all focused on forming a national majority government, except for the last one, which he launched at the beginning of this month, which provided for granting independent representatives (40 deputies), the green light to form a government. Government.

On the other hand, the coordination framework launched two initiatives during the past months, with the aim of resolving the crisis and putting forward its conditions, but it was unable to resolve the crisis, while the “For the People” coalition launched an initiative that also did nothing.

The “For the People” coalition is the largest independent parliamentary coalition, and it consists of 18 representatives from the Emtada and the New Generation movements, and adheres to the demolition of the quota wall, which began to be disintegrated by the “outcomes of the October Revolution.”

In this context, the political analyst, Imad Muhammad, believes that “the political closure has begun to reflect negatively on the lives of citizens, and suggests that the country is going into the unknown, in light of the multiplicity of political initiatives and the diversity of the parties launching them, but it did not lead to anything tangible, which reinforces the need To make concessions from one of the parties, to proceed with the formation of the government,” noting that “the project of a national majority government is the best way to run the country during the current stage.”

Muhammad added in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that “the ongoing political maneuvers must lead to a solution, whether by proceeding with the project of the majority government, or even the Sadrist movement going to the parliamentary opposition.”

He pointed out that “there is a path that is beginning to become clear, which is the acceptance of part of the coordination framework forces, to go towards the opposition, which enhances the possibility of reaching solutions and forming a government of the political majority.”

Yesterday, a member of the Coordination Framework, Izzat al-Shabandar, announced the readiness of some parties in the coordinating framework to go to the opposition, which suggested that the political parties would reach solutions to end the suffocation situation.

Shabandar said in a post on Twitter, “The willingness of some parties in the coordination framework to go to the opposition reflects a high level of national responsibility and self-denial, and can constitute a positive initiative to get out of the crisis, especially as it is consistent with Muqtada al-Sadr’s orientation to form a government of the national majority.”

That tweet caused an uproar, before the coordination framework issued a statement denying the desire of some of its parties to go towards the opposition.