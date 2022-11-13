Irapuato, Guanajuato.- Although his people is traditionally hospitable and it is a farm town Y commercial with booming development industrial located in the center of the industrial corridor of the shallows; If what you are looking for is security, the municipality of Irapuato is not a good option to visit or reside.

The criminal incidencethe disappearances, murders, massacres and its citizens confirm it, imagine that you are in a group of 100 Irapuato residents and only 9 think that Irapuato is not dangerous, and of those nine one doubts his answer.

Something like this showed the result of the National Survey of Urban Public Safetymade by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) to the court of September of this year where it was revealed that 91.3 percent of Irapuatenses consider that it is dangerous to live in Irapuatoin March it was 87%, so it doesn’t look like things are getting any better.

The murders, disappearances, massacres, kidnappings, robberies and other crimes are not only part of the headlines, but also part of the everyday talks among the Irapuatenses, and it is natural if Irapuato It is the second city with the highest perception of unsafetyonly below FrenilloZacatecas.

But it is not only the perception of citizens, but the figures that have been accumulated, for example in the security report of Federal government last september Irapuato was placed in the position 21 as a municipality with more intentional killings Of the 2,471 municipalities in the country, that is, there are 2,450 options with fewer murders.

Irapuato has been the scene of the worst massacre in the history of the state of Guanajauto committed by organized crime, in July of 2020 when criminals murdered a 28 interns from a drug rehabilitation center.

Prior to this massacre, there were many other multiple murders, however this was a turning point, due to the brutality and number of people murdered in a single act and the massacres have not stopped, on the contrary, they are already told as daily stories, the most recent occurred on October 15th in the municipality was perpetrated in the bar The Texanin the neighborhood December 12, where 12 people were shot to death.

Numerous clandestine graves have been found in the municipality, by 2020 according to the organization Civic Datain Irapuato there were at least 11 illegal mass burials of tortured, murdered and mutilated people, and in the last two years in the state more than 13 clandestine graves have been accumulated.

One of the latest findings, which occurred on October 31, was of major proportions, since 52 bags with human remainsafter a dog was observed when wore a leg human in the snoutwhich he had unearthed from a vacant lotbehind a high school.

We recommend you read:

Thus, the list can continue with incidences of robberies, extortions and business closures due to insecurity and threats from organized crime. So although the Survey measures the perception of insecurity of citizens, the facts reported here and the figures compiled justify that perception.