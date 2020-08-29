The Rayo coach, Andoni Iraola, has taken stock before the cameras of the club of the first friendly match that the franjirrojos played yesterday against Eibar, a First team that won the Vallecas 0-1 victory. “The game was good for us, there was a bit of everything. We had good things, especially the first 60 minutes in general were pretty good “, the Basque coach points out about the period of the match in which Andrés Martín, Sergio Benito and Álvaro García enjoyed scoring chances.

Regarding the game idea that they are wanting to develop, Iraola is satisfied although he wants more presence at the top: “The team has interpreted well what we want to do. Yes, there are things to improve, especially in getting the ball and play longer in the opposite field, but well in general I’m happy “.

Finally, on the section of the game in which Rayo lost the ball and ended up conceding the goal, the Basque pointed out that it could be due to the eight substitutions: “With the changes we went to less, the end of the game was not good on our part. It is true that there were players who did not take many training sessions and who have noticed it, but it also gives us a lot of material to tactically correct the team. “

The next rehearsal of the franjirrojos is the September 2 against Leganés. Later, on the 5th, against Fuenlabrada.