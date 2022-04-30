Opponent Analysis: “La Real is a very difficult team to beat. I think they haven’t lost a game to lower-tier teams all year. And they have not scored a goal in more than half of the games. That means that they are a very solid and reliable rival, with players who handle the ball exquisitely. When Merino, Rafinha, Zubimendi get together… if you don’t press aggressively and win duels, you don’t see the ball throughout the game. We must make them uncomfortable, that they have to go back… but it is not easy”.

Play without pressure after saving: “We play better the more pressure we are under. With that point of need, with everyone pushing, the team has given its best face there. We take this game like this. We feel that need to win at home. If we don’t come out intense, we’re worse.”

Rotations in eleven: “We have achieved 40 points, which statistically would be worth us to achieve the goal, but since it is not a mathematician, we feel the need not to have to look at others just in case. We have the opportunity to be able to achieve it in front of our people and we are going to go for it. Those who consider the best for the match will play”.

New objective?: “We feel the need to keep adding. You are not so overwhelmed, but we feel that need. If you play against Real at 90%, it will overwhelm you. There is no other option but to play 100%. When you come from winning in a stage like the Camp Nou, then it costs you in the next match, especially in the first minutes. We will try not to happen. I see the locker room in that line ”.

Recover the Vallecas fort: “The objective is to add, either at home or away. The last victories we have achieved were outside, when in the first lap it was the other way around. Obviously, you like to score at home with your people.”

Trejo Renewal: “He is a super important player for us, there are the numbers, and I don’t think there is any problem in that sense on either side”.

Her future: “I think there is no need to give it more laps. The relationship with the club is good in that sense. Things are clear and when there is something to announce, it will be announced. There is no need to think about it any more, especially in the run-up to a game that I would like to give a lot of importance to, because it does. It’s kind of my role.”