Play in Vallecas: “The points at home are becoming more and more important, both for us and for them. Albacete will come to win to avoid relegation and we have to do the same from the beginning to improve our position.”

Three consecutive Mondays with games: “Now we will play knowing what the rivals have done. In this case, the two that are behind (Girona and Ponferradina) have won, but we have the opportunity to pass a team that is ahead (Sporting) of us. Everything is tightening and any point acquires value “.

Albacete analysis: “He beat us in the first round with two corner goals. It’s a very physical team, with forwards like Ortuño or Zozulia, very uncomfortable and those who are not doing badly in this field. Our center-backs are going to face a demanding match, but we must be prepared and that they are aware of our most offensive players. “

The danger of the bottom: “In the end, when you are gambling for permanence, we all draw strength. They come from beating Mirandés and they will want to put the second consecutive victory on track. We have to give the game rhythm, make the ball go fast and try to find spaces to play near their area” .

Get ahead on the scoreboard: “This is about scoring goals, getting it right … but we have to get the offensive volume necessary so that our people at the top can do it.”