Iran’s national women’s futsal team, which won the 2023 Central Asian Countries Championship (CAFA) in Uzbekistan, refused to sing the national anthem during the closing ceremony in apparent solidarity with the protest movement in Iran. Footage spread on social media shows it. It is not the first time that Iranian athletes or teams have made this gesture. According to social media reports, many athletes refused to sing the anthem in domestic, regional or international matches in support of freedom protests in their country, resulting in dismissal from the team or interventions by the security forces.



00:44