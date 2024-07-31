Iran’s Permanent Representative Iravani: Washington Involved in Haniyeh’s Murder
The assassination of the head of the Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, could not have happened without the support of the United States. Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Amir Said Iravani, stated that Washington was involved in the liquidation of the representative of the Palestinian group. TASS.
“This act could not have been carried out without the permission and intelligence support of the United States. The responsibility of the United States for this heinous crime as a strategic ally and key supporter of the Israeli regime in the region cannot be ignored,” Iravani said.
Earlier, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Mahmoud Tah said that responsibility for Haniyeh’s defeat lies with Israel and the US and that it was coordinated with Washington. According to him, a strike on the movement’s leader could lead to a large-scale war in the Middle East, and the US should understand the extent of responsibility for such an escalation.
