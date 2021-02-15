Time is running in favor of those who do not want the United States and Iran to recover the nuclear pact signed in 2015. The Islamic Republic issued an ultimatum to the signatories of the pact and announced that it will limit the inspections of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA) in a week. This is a measure linked to the text approved by Parliament after the murder in Tehran in November of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which called for “an immediate punitive response” and demanded the lifting of international sanctions before the 21st. The Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, declared that “on this day, if the penalties are maintained, the Government is obliged to stop the application of the additional protocol”, which gives the green light to the work of the inspectors.

“All these measures are easily reversible on the sole condition that all parties once again honor their commitments,” Khatibzadeh said. Donald Trump removed the United States from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, despite the fact that the Iranians respected the points of the text signed three years earlier under the presidency of Barack Obama. The arrival of Joe Biden opened a door to hope, but for the moment things are not moving as he demands that Iran reverse the steps it has taken in recent months to move away from the pact and put pressure on the rest of the countries.

Among the steps that Iran has taken, the production of uranium metal stands out, necessary to produce atomic fuel, but which can also be used to make the core of a nuclear warhead. The Islamic republic has also started enriching uranium to a purity of 20%, a far cry from 3.67%, and has started up state-of-the-art centrifuges. Tehran insists they are reversible measures and says it will back down as soon as the Americans lift sanctions. Tehran and Washington, Washington and Tehran, wait for a first gesture from the adversary to recover the agreement, but that gesture does not come and time is running out.

“Unfortunately, the current moment is not very different from the one before January 20,” lamented the Foreign Ministry spokesman. Biden, like Trump, is confident that the Iranians will return to the negotiating table and hopes to extend the terms of the deal to also limit their ballistics program and meddling at the regional level. The problem is that so far, the “maximum pressure” exerted by the White House has not achieved its objective.