Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei threatened Israel on Wednesday (31) and promised revenge for the death of the head of the political office of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, which occurred this morning in Tehran, where he was on an official visit.

“With this act, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime (Israel) has prepared the ground for severe punishment and we consider it our duty to avenge the murder on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Khamenei warned in a statement, according to the state news agency. GO TO.

The head of Hamas’ political bureau was killed at 2 a.m. on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Brasília) in an attack on his residence in the Iranian capital, hours after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the country’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime has murdered our dear guest in our home and left us in grief,” said Khamenei, who offered condolences to the Muslim world and the so-called Axis of Resistance, an informal anti-Israel alliance made up of Hamas, Palestinian Jihad, Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis, among others, and led by Iran.

Similarly, the Iranian president also warned Israel that he will make the enemy country regret Haniyeh’s death. Tel Aviv has yet to comment on any military action in Tehran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity, dignity and honor, and make the invading terrorists regret their cowardly action,” the newly sworn-in Pezeshkian said in a statement.

In addition to Iranian authorities, dozens of directors, academics and students from the University of Tehran protested on Wednesday in condemnation of the death of the head of Hamas’ political bureau.

According to information from GO TOprotesters marched on the university campus chanting “death to Israel” and “death to the United States,” the country they accuse of being responsible for “Israeli crimes” by providing support and weapons.

Marchers also carried banners and portraits of Haniyeh and the Palestinian and Iranian flags.