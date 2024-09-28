Saturday, September 28, 2024, 1:11 p.m.











The Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, assured this Saturday – from a secret place where he has hidden for fear of Jewish reprisals – that “the Zionist mad dog”, in reference to Israel, is “too small” enough to cause significant damage to the Lebanese Shiite militia party Hezbollah.

In a statement released shortly after Israel announced the death of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in a bombing raid on Beirut, he added that “Zionist criminals should know that they are too small to cause significant damage to the strong structure of Hezbollah.” Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Khamenei has accused Israel of “killing defenseless people again,” which “reveals the brutal nature of the Zionists and demonstrates the short-sighted and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurper regime.” “The mass murder of women, children and civilians does not affect the resistance,” he stressed.

The Iranian leader has also stressed that “the resistance forces of the entire region are with Hezbollah and support it.” “The fate of this region will be decided by the forces of the resistance, with the proud Hezbollah at the helm,” he highlighted.

Khamenei has also recalled that Israel “was once with the military on the way to Beirut” and that “it was Hezbollah who cut off his leg and made Lebanon loved and proud.” “Even today, Lebanon will make the aggressor regret it,” he warned.

In fact, he stressed that “all Muslims have the obligation to proudly support the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah with their resources and help to confront the usurping, cruel and evil regime”, in a new reference to Israel.