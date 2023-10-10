Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, said this Tuesday (10) that he was proud of the Palestinian youth for the surprise attack on Israel, although he once again denied Iranian involvement in the hostilities.

“We kiss the forehead and hands of the intelligent and qualified authors of this operation and the Palestinian youth, we are proud of them,” he said at a military graduation ceremony.

“But the enemy says that Iran is behind the operation and this is a mistake,” added the highest Iranian official, according to the official agency GO TO.

“Supporters of the Zionist regime and senior officials blame Iran for this. You are wrong. The Palestinians did it alone,” Khamenei reiterated during the graduation ceremony for cadets at the Armed Forces Officer Academies.

Tehran is one of the main allies of the Islamic terrorist group Hamas and leads the so-called Axis of Resistance against the Jewish State, its great enemy.

In this context, Khamenei blamed Israel for the attack: “When cruelty and crime exceed a limit, it leads to extreme situations and we have to wait for the storm,” he said.

The religious leader considered that Tel Aviv suffered an “earthquake” that destroyed “some pillars of the Zionist regime”, which cannot be “easily” rebuilt.

The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal on Sunday (8) accused Tehran of help plan the attack since August and to give the green light for its start.

In the conflict, Tehran finances terrorist groups such as Lebanese and Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad to expand its regional influence.

Iran celebrated the start of the Hamas attack on Saturday with congratulations and fireworks, while the government expressed its support for the “self-defense of the Palestinian people.”

Days before the attack, Khamenei posted on social media that “the Zionist regime is a cancer that is about to be exterminated by the Palestinian people.”

Hamas’ brutal attack against Israel has already resulted in more than 900 deaths in Israeli territory and around 2,600 injured people, according to the most recent official data.

In Gaza, 687 people have already died and 3,700 have been injured as a result of the bombings. (With EFE agency)