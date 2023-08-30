The supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei, said this Wednesday (30) that the country’s entry into the BRICS (formerly formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is a “success”.

As of the last summit of the group of emerging economies, held this month in Johannesburg, six new countries became members: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia.

“The accession in a short time to two important international groups (#Brics and #Shanghai) is a positive success that reflects the situation of our country”, he said in the social network X (ex-Twitter).

Khamenei said that the country’s momentum is so noticeable that “the founders of these groups want, in some cases vehemently, for Iran to be part of them.”

The leader praised the government’s policy of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi of “establishing numerous and diverse ties with different countries and continents”, as well as “resolving disputes with neighbors”.

The authoritarian Persian country hopes that joining the emerging economies “club”, along with last year’s membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, will help it deal with US sanctions, which are undermining its economy, and with its international isolation.

In this sense, Khamenei stated that the “objective of most sanctions is to take people’s livelihoods hostage” and therefore called for their neutralization. “During the negotiation, sanctions must be neutralized,” he said.

The religious leader referred to Iran’s negotiations with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and, indirectly, the United States, to relaunch the 2015 nuclear deal, abandoned in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump.

Those talks are stalled and there are no signs of restoring the pact that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.

Just yesterday (28), the Iranian president was blunt when he stated that his country will not wait for the “smiles” of the United States and some European countries and highlighted that the West has not managed to isolate Tehran.

Analysts consulted by the EFE news agency considered that, although joining the Brics alleviates the international isolation suffered by Iran, it will not help in the short term to improve the country’s economy, hit by high inflation and a rial (local currency) that continually devalues.

According to a ranking by the English magazine The Economist, which assesses whether countries follow the democratic government regime, only Argentina is considered a democracy among the new members of the BRICS. Of the current ones, Russia and China also enter the list of authoritarianism.

With that, a majority of dictatorial countries participate in the group of emerging economies. (With information from the EFE Agency)