Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, appealed this Wednesday (1st) to Islamic countries to boycott Israel, stopping the export of oil and food to the country due to the war in Gaza.

“The bombings on Gaza must be stopped and the export of oil and food to the Zionist regime must be blocked,” said the religious leader at a meeting with students in Tehran.

“There is no need to cooperate economically with the Zionist regime,” he added, according to the state news agency GO TO.

Khamenei stated that this is not a conflict between Gaza and Israel, but rather a clash between “truth and lies, between the power of faith and the power of arrogance.”

Therefore, he considered that the Palestinian people “touched human conscience”, which is why even in Western countries, such as the United States, France or England, people took to the streets to protest.

“The world of imperialism took a step forward with bombs, military pressure, tragedies and crimes, but we must know that the power of faith will overcome it,” he said.

Iran leads the so-called Axis of Resistance, an informal alliance made up of militia organizations such as the Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Palestinians Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Interference in war

The Iranian government hinted this Wednesday (1st) that it may intervene in Israel’s conflict with Gaza if a ceasefire is not reached soon, as it considers the entire region as “its home”.

On a visit to Turkey, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said: “This is our region, our home, and we will not wait for anyone’s permission to deal with what happens at home.”

“We hope that a ceasefire comes soon and that the ‘genocide’ and violence by the United States and Israel will end. If attacks against women and children continue, the cost they will pay will be very high,” said the minister at a press conference alongside his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

However, the minister stressed that his country will first try to exhaust all diplomatic resources to achieve an end to the war declared by Israel against Hamas terrorism following the militia’s unprecedented attack on Israeli territory on October 7.

“Yesterday I was in Doha with a large delegation and we had meetings with senior officials from Qatar and political leaders from Hamas. We made proposals to Egypt and Saudi Arabia and we hope to be able to carry them out and put an end to the killing,” said Abdollahian.

“According to what was said yesterday in meetings with the leaders of Qatar and Hamas, if the war crimes do not end as soon as possible, the situation will get out of control for all parties involved in the region,” warned the minister . (With EFE agency)