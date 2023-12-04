The supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, speaking with the dictator of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and the president of the Iranian regime, Ebrahim Raisi, this Monday (4) | Photo: EFE/EPA/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER’S OFFICE

The supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, and the dictator of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, met this Monday (4) in Tehran, the capital of the Islamic country, to discuss an “economic cooperation strategy” and a “measure ” to confront what they classified as the “policy of coercion” of the United States.

Khamenei and Díaz-Canel defended at this Monday’s meeting the creation of an “anti-US alliance” to face “sanctions and defend Palestine”. Iran’s supreme leader proposed the formation of a coalition of countries that “suffer from pressure from the US and the West”, with a focus on “economic cooperation”, to “influence important global issues”, such as the conflict taking place in the Middle East. between Hamas terrorists and Israel.

Díaz-Canel arrived in Tehran on Sunday night (3). This is the first official visit by a leader of the Cuban regime to Iran since 2001.

In addition to meeting with Khamenei, the Cuban dictator also spoke with the president of the Iranian regime, Ebrahim Raisi. In the conversation, the two agreed to adopt a “resistance economy” strategy in areas such as energy, food, science, technology and health to confront “unjust sanctions and American imperialism.”

Raisi and Díaz-Canel also called for the creation of a “coalition of like-minded countries” to “protect the rights of the Palestinian people” in the face of the “genocide” committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip, and denounced the “suffering and killing that the Palestinians have faced for 75 years.”

Iran and Cuba are close political allies and share support for Venezuela and international stance against the US. The Americans hold both countries under sanctions because of human rights violations and support for global terrorism. (With EFE Agency)