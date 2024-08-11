The source explained that the Revolutionary Guards’ military maneuvers aim to “maintain the level of combat readiness and improve combat skills.”

These maneuvers come at a time when Iran has vowed to respond to Israel after the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv said in a report on Saturday evening that “American and Israeli estimates suggest that Hezbollah will carry out its attack within the next 24 hours.”

She added that these estimates suggest that Hezbollah will attack Israel first, and then Iran will do the same.