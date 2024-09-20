According to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency, Salami said: “The terrorist act in Lebanon was undoubtedly carried out out of the failure, frustration and successive defeats of the Zionist entity. Soon we will witness the complete demise of this murderous and criminal entity through the crushing response of the resistance front.”

This came in a letter that Salami sent to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in which he also said: “The enemy, unable to confront directly, is taking the initiative to commit crimes behind the fronts and exaggerating the achievements of the crime, hoping to delay its death and hide its successive scandals from the eyes of the world. This is a new major defeat in itself.”

According to the Iranian agency, Salami condemned the recent attacks on communications devices in Lebanon that led to the deaths of dozens and the injury of thousands, saying: “Israel’s terrorist acts will soon receive a decisive and crushing response from the resistance front, and we will witness the complete demise of this murderous and criminal entity.”

On Thursday, Nasrallah admitted that his party had suffered a “major and unprecedented” blow in its history, threatening Israel with a “severe reckoning” after accusing it of blowing up thousands of communication devices used by his members.

Thirty-seven people, most of them Hezbollah members, were killed and more than 3,000 others were injured as a result of the explosion of thousands of “pagers” on Tuesday, and then of wireless communication devices on Wednesday, used by Hezbollah members.

In a speech he delivered on screen, during which Israeli aircraft broke the sound barrier at low altitude at least twice in Lebanese airspace, Nasrallah said: “There is no doubt that we have been subjected to a major security and humanitarian blow, unprecedented in the history of Lebanon.”

He stressed that “the enemy has crossed all controls, laws and red lines with this operation.”