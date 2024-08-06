Home page politics

After the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran, an Iranian strike against Israel is expected. The news ticker on the war in the Middle East.

Tel Aviv/Tehran – After a Hamas leader was killed in Tehran, tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. Iran has Israel for the attack and threatened retaliation. It is almost certain that a strike will come. Iran has also carried out its threats in previous incidents. The only question is when and how. Iran does not want an escalation in the region, but Israel must definitely be punished, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in the Middle East conflict. The information on War in Israel and Gaza cannot be independently verified

Hectic efforts to De-escalation in Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Sunday (4 August) Axios that Iran could attack within the next 24 to 48 hours. According to the JerusalemPost has already issued a warning for its airspace that could indicate an imminent attack.

It may also be that the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is to take place in Saudi Arabia, where Iran wants to consult with other Islamic countries about the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya. In any case, fear has been pervading the region for several days.

Meanwhile, the armed forces According to a report by the magazine Mirror to evacuate Germans, especially from Lebanon. The background to this is intelligence information that assumes that Iran will retaliate against Israel this week. The analysts are fairly certain that the pro-Iranian Hezbollah will also launch a massive attack from Lebanon. A few hours before Haniya’s killing, Israel had also killed Fuad Shukr, the highest-ranking commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The trigger for the increased tensions was the killing of Hamas leader Haniya. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Osamah Abdulrahman

Feared attack by Iran on Israel: USA pledge support to Israel

Blinken said at a meeting with Australian colleague Penny Wong that the US would hold diplomatic talks to defuse the situation. Nevertheless, Blinken also assured Israel of his support in the event of an attack. The last attack by Iran against Israel was repelled by a broad alliance of various states, including the US.

However, Blinken also mentioned a ceasefire as a possibility for “more lasting calm, not only in the Gaza Strip itself, but also in other areas where the conflict could spread.” A US military representative met with Israeli Foreign Minister Joaw Galant and IDF representatives to discuss defense against an Iranian strike.

“We have to be prepared for anything – including a quick transition to the offensive,” Gallant said, according to the news site The Jewish ChronicleIn Israel, there was also discussion about whether preventive action could be taken against Iran. “We will immediately carry out any order we receive from the political level,” said IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

