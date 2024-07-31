NYT: Khamenei Ordered Strike on Israel in Response to Haniyeh’s Killing

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has ordered strikes on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas Politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iranian officials have said.

The corresponding decision was made during an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on the morning of Wednesday, July 31.

In addition, Khamenei ordered the preparation of both offensive and defensive plans in case the conflict widens and Israel or the United States attacks Iran.

Hamas blames US for Haniyeh’s killing

Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Mahmoud Tah blamed Israel and the US for Haniyeh’s murder, saying it was coordinated with Washington.

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran is a cowardly act that was carried out after receiving the green light from the US Mahmud TahHamas representative in Lebanon

According to him, the attack could lead to a large-scale war in the Middle East, and the United States must understand the degree of responsibility for such an escalation.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Amir Saeed Iravani, also spoke about US involvement.

This act could not have been carried out without the permission and intelligence support of the United States. The responsibility of the United States for this heinous crime as a strategic ally and key supporter of the Israeli regime in the region cannot be ignored. Amir Said Iravani Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN

In turn, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council (NSC), John Kirby, stated that Washington did not know in advance about Israel’s plans to eliminate Haniyeh and the United States was not involved in this.

Let me clarify, I cannot confirm the reports coming out of Tehran. I saw the statement that Hamas issued. We have no independent confirmation of this information. John Kirby Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council

Red Flag of Revenge Raised in Iran

Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed on the night of July 31. The Palestinian movement confirmed the death of one of its leaders, calling the attack treacherous and blaming the Zionists.

According to Hamas Deputy Head Khalil Al-Hayya, Haniyeh was hit directly by a rocket. Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali specified that 12 members of his family, including his children and young grandchildren, were killed along with the head of the radical movement’s Politburo.

Iran convened an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council after the assassination of the head of the Palestinian Islamist movement’s politburo. A red flag of revenge was raised over Iran’s largest mosque, Jamharan. According to Shiite tradition, it symbolizes the desire to avenge unjustly spilled blood.