Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during an event in 2016 | Photo: Mostafameraji/Wikimedia Commons

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, head of the parliament of Iran’s Islamic regime, expressed his support on Sunday (4) for retaliation against Israel over the death of terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Iran blames the attack on its territory that killed Haniyeh on Israel, which, in turn, has not claimed responsibility for the act.

According to Qalibaf, Iran’s response to Israel should be “intelligent and crushing.” Such action, according to the head of parliament, would make both Israel and the United States, its main ally, “mourn” the death of the political leader of the Hamas terrorist group.

Haniyeh was killed last Wednesday (31) in Tehran, Iran. He was in the country witnessing the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his country was prepared “for both a rapid response and an attack,” and warned its enemies that they would pay a “heavy price” if they attacked.