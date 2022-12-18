The Iranian authorities detain the most internationally important local actress. Oscar winner Taraneh Alidoosti has been arrested by Iran’s regime for showing solidarity with the massive anti-government demonstrations that this week entered their third month and began with the murder of young Iranian-Kurdish Masha Amini in police custody.

The repression by the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to haunt any personality or citizen who supports the demonstrations that have been taking place in the Persian nation since last September 16, with the death of the young Kurdish-Iranian Masha Amini after being arrested by the feared morality police for allegedly not respecting the dress code that dictates the obligatory nature of the hijab according to Islamic laws.

This Saturday, the popular actress Taraneh Alidoosti, winner of an Oscar award in 2016, was arrested after showing her solidarity with the massive protests. The movie star posted the photo to her Instagram on Nov. 9; she appears without the obligatory Islamic veil and with a sign in support of the so-called “hijab protests”, holding a sign that reads: “Woman. Lifetime. Freedom”, the popular slogan chanted by the young protesters leading the protests in Iran.

His image was published days after the ayatollahs’ regime publicly executed the first protester for allegedly committing crimes during the marches. In his post, Alidoosti wrote: “His name was Mohsen Shekari. Any international organization that is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity.” A provocative message for the Iranian regime that for three months has been brutally repressing the social uprising throughout the country, also through internet and communications cutoffs.

Award-winning Iranian actress #TaranehAlidoosti has been arrested in Tehran. She has peacefully raised her voice to #StopExecutionsInIran and posted a photo of herself without the forced-hijab in support of the country's "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement.#ترانه_علیدوستی pic.twitter.com/cWb8EAO6OR — IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) December 17, 2022





The man in the actress’s post was executed after being accused of blocking a street in the capital Tehran and allegedly attacking a member of the security forces with a machete. This Saturday, the official IRNA news agency cited a statement from the judiciary that says: “Alidoosti did not present documents to support some of her claims, she was arrested a few hours ago by order of the judicial authority” and added that the 38-year-old actress years, would have published “provocative content”, without providing further details.

It is not the first time that Alidoosti has expressed his support for the protests on social networks, a content that reaches more than 8 million followers, nor is his claims to the Government of Iran, in favor of the basic rights of Iranians, a novelty. All this led to her Instagram account being suspended and already in June 2020, the actress was sentenced to five months in prison for criticizing the police on Twitter two years earlier, for the images that show how the morality police attack to a woman who removed her Islamic veil.

The Iranian Executive is silenced by all means the demonstrations against it, but the brutal repression that the demonstrators face when it comes to taking to the streets to protest is not stopping the demonstrations. Three months after Amini’s death, nearly 500 people are reported to have died, according to the human rights organization Human Rights Activists in Iran, which has been monitoring the marches since they began. Also more than 18,000 people, many of them minors, have been detained by the authorities.

Alidoosti thus joins the list of Iranian public figures who have suffered the consequences of demonstrating solidarity and support for the demonstrations, a long list of journalists, activists, artists… who have criticized the violent repression and advocate for greater freedoms for women of Iran and respect for basic human rights.

These are the most massive demonstrations since 2019 and one of the biggest challenges for theocrats since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when Iranian women also staged and led the marches. Now, a new generation rises up and is not afraid of repression in order to recover basic rights.

With Reuters and AFP