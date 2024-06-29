Reformist Pezeshkian, Conservative Jalili Lead in Iranian Presidential Election

In the early presidential elections in Iran, reformer Masoud Pezeshkian and conservative Said Jalili emerged as leaders in the race. This follows from the calculations provided by the agency Tasnim and TV channel IRIB.

More than 973,000 votes were cast for 69-year-old Pezeshkian, and more than 963,000 for 58-year-old Jalili. In third place, by a wide margin, is the speaker of parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (341,000 votes). About 16,000 voters supported the clergyman Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

The early presidential elections began on June 28 at 08:00 local time. Polling stations closed on the night of June 29 Moscow time.

On June 9, the representative of the election headquarters at the Iranian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mohsen Eslami, officially announced the names of six candidates for the presidency of the country. After Zakani’s candidacy was withdrawn, in addition to Ghalibaf and Jalili, MP Masoud Pezeshkiyan, former prosecutor of the country Mustafa Pourmohammadi and Vice President Ghazizadeh Hashemi remained in the race.