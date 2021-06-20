Consultancy Eurasia says that if the United States and Iran close a nuclear deal before Ebrahim Raisi takes office on Aug. 3, the Iranian president-elect will honor the initiative. If that doesn’t happen, Raisi will be interested in completing it quickly, “given the substantial economic benefits it would bring”, says the consultancy in a report, in which it sees a 65% probability of having an agreement this year, resulting in withdrawals from some American sanctions against the Persian country.

Raisi was declared the winner of the presidential election. Eurasia says the state has intervened “in an unprecedented way” to ensure the conservative’s victory, which should undermine its legitimacy in the long run. The winning candidate was, until then, in the leadership of the country’s judiciary and publicly declared himself in favor of the nuclear agreement, pledging to move forward soon to obtain the removal of sanctions. Eurasia claims that Raisi’s hard-line economic and political beliefs will limit the scope for significant foreign investment if there is no agreement with the US. The framework should further isolate Tehran from the West, indicating a retreat from President Hassan Rouhani’s years, the consultancy believes.

As risks in the scenario, Eurasia cites possible post-election disturbances, which could eventually break the dialogue with the powers by the nuclear agreement with the inclusion of the USA. The consultant says she doesn’t see any signs of this now, but remembers that such episodes in the country can occur unpredictably. Another risk mentioned by Eurasia is that Raisi will want to review what has already been negotiated and start the conversations from scratch. For the consultancy, this risk appears lower, after his statements in support of a deal.

Iranian negotiator says differences with powers remain

Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator on the nuclear issue, Seyed Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday that the main differences between the country and Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany remain. According to the authority, the delegations will return to their capitals for decision making. Araqchi spoke to the state press before leaving Vienna, Fars reported. Diplomats from other countries involved reported advances in the dialogue. The Iranian deputy minister stated that for “a few days”, which he was unable to define precisely, the dialogue will be interrupted, so that diplomats return to their capitals “not only for further consultations, but also for decision-making” .