Bloomberg: Iran Could Hit Haifa Infrastructure When Attacking Israel

If Iran attacks Israel, civilian infrastructure in Haifa port could be hit. Possible target of shelling writes Bloomberg.

Iran will try to avoid causing large numbers of civilian casualties, as that could lead to a “devastating response” from Israel, a Western official told the agency.

According to Bloomberg, the planned attack on the Jewish state could be more intense than the previous one. This refers to the strikes carried out on Israeli territory in April. The article specifies that in this case, desalination plants, military facilities and a nuclear reactor could be damaged. A cyber attack that should “paralyze” Israel is also not ruled out.

On the night of April 13-14, Iran launched 185 drones, 36 cruise missiles and 110 surface-to-surface missiles at Israel. Tehran called it a response to the attack on the country’s consulate in Syria.