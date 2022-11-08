Home page politics

Alexander Eser-Ruperti

In Iran, 227 members of parliament are calling for the conflict to escalate further, for them demonstrators are “enemies of God”. The possible consequence: thousands of executions.

Tehran – MPs in Tehran voted by a large majority in favor of classifying arrested demonstrators as “enemies of God” – a verdict consistent with the judiciary recently liked about the musician Saman Yasin. The possible consequences are dramatic. Hopes that the judiciary would take countermeasures were in vain: the judiciary in Iran is “even more conservative and radical than the parliament,” said former member of the Bundestag Niema Movassat (left). Kreiszeitung.de by IPPEN.MEDIA.

The scope of the Tehran parliament session is immense: it represents another turning point in the escalation of state violence against the Iran protests.

Protests in Iran: Parliament paves the way for thousands of death sentences

The parliamentary session on November 6, 2022 in Tehran ended with a demand that makes it frighteningly clear what the government is doing within the framework of the ongoing protests in Iran is to be expected: A total of 227 of the 290 deputies voted in favor of condemning detained demonstrators as “Mohareb”, i.e. “enemies of God”. The punishment for this is usually death by hanging, but state killing by crucifixion is also possible. The list of punishments also includes amputations of the right hand and left foot, but they are rarely carried out anymore. The same applies to the possible punishment of banishment.

Recording from October 27th: protesters in Tehran. They are considered by many MPs to be “enemies of God”. © Uncredited/dpa

Niema Movassat says to kreiszeitung.de by Ippen.Media: “The Iranian parliament, at least 227 of the 290 MPs, vote for the demonstrators to be ‘enemies of God’ and therefore – this is the regular consequence – to be executed.”

This is not the first time the state has taken this step. Tara Sepehri Far from Human Rights Watch in New York says to district newspaper: “The authorities have also leveled these charges at previous protests against people who were arrested. It is a vaguely defined charge, which carries the potential for a death penalty, and the trials are notoriously unfair.” Parliament wants to expand the practice.

Iran protests 2022: “The judiciary in Iran is even more conservative and radical than the parliament”

In Iran, too, the judiciary is not bound by parliamentary decisions. Anyone who puts hopes in the legal system with a view to the imprisoned regime opponents of the Iran protests in 2022 does so in vain. Left-wing politician Niema Movassat says so district newspaper: “The judiciary in Iran is even more conservative and radical than the parliament. So they will take this as an opportunity to impose the death penalty en masse. There are already special courts that have already been set up and have pronounced the first death sentences.” Death sentences against demonstrators therefore also have broad support from parliament.

Iran’s parliament is mostly made up of hardliners and Revolutionary Guard officers

In view of the large number of voices in favor of intensified action against demonstrators, the question of the constellation in the Iranian parliament arises: How Iran International reported, since a controversial election in February 2020, the supposed “representative of the people” has been made up mostly of hardliners and officers of the Revolutionary Guard – the current vote should also be understood against this background.

Thousands of applicants, some of whom also belonged to the reform-oriented parties, had already been excluded before the election. The vote ended with a historically low nationwide turnout of 42.6 percent. In the context of current events it had come out of the opposition only recently Demands for new elections given.

Protests in Iran continue: ‘If we stop protesting, they will kill us all’

The protests in Iran are holding up despite the massive state violence as well further threats – in view of the current developments, this also seems to be the only option. Journalist, doctor and political scientist Gilda Sahebi recently wrote down Twitter, it must be clear to everyone: “Continuing to protest is the only chance of survival that people have.” She keeps hearing: “If we stop protesting, they will kill us all,” says Sahebi. Her conclusion: “Protesting is self-defense, it’s her only weapon.”