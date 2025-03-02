The Parliament of Iran has dismissed this Sunday to the Minister of Economy of the country, Abdolnasser Hemmati, six months after reaching the position of the government’s president, Masud fishshkian, in the midst of an economic crisis due to the collapse of the rial, the national currency.

Hemmati has been unable to overcome a motion of censure In the Islamic Advisory Assembly, despite the fact that the Iranian president appeared to grant his support for his minister in person in person in front of the hard economic situation that crosses the countryunder US sanctions for its nuclear program.

The appearance of the president has been insufficient to convince Parliament, a conservative body that has already starred in several friction with the president, and Hemmati has been finely dismissed with 182 votes in favor of its cessation by 83 againstcollect the official Iranian news agency, Irna.

When fishshkian assumed the position in July, the change of the rial had collapsed 584,000 rials per dollar before finishing sinking in recent weeks, when he has reached fall at 930,000 rials for each dollar In the exchange houses of Tehran, the capital of the country.

In 2015, when Iran signed the Historical Nuclear Agreementthree years before the US withdrawal and the return of sanctions, the change was 32,000 rials per dollar.