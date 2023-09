How did you feel about the content of this article?

Women with and without the hijab in Tehran, the Iranian capital | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran’s parliament approved this Wednesday (20) a bill that increases penalties for women who violate the rules for wearing the hijab, the Islamic veil.

The proposal, which had 152 votes in favor, 34 against and seven abstentions, still needs to be approved by the Council of Guardians, made up of clergy and jurists. If this happens, the law will be applied during a three-year “test” period.

Currently, women who do not wear the veil or do so “inappropriately” are subject to a prison sentence of ten days to two months or a fine of between 5,000 and 500,000 riyals (R$0.58 and R$58).

With the new law, punishments would increase to five to ten years in prison and a fine of between 180 million and 360 million riyals (R$20,700 and R$41,500).

Businesspeople and traders may also be punished – with fines, bans on leaving the country and prison sentences – if they propagate “nudity”, “lack of chastity” or not wearing the hijab in their establishments.

Last week marked one year since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman from the Kurdish city of Saqez, died after being arrested by customs police for “inappropriate use” of the Islamic veil. The case sparked the biggest wave of demonstrations in Iran in many years.

The Iranian regime responded with violence to the protests, in which several protesters were killed, and sentenced other participants to capital punishment, of which at least seven have already been executed.