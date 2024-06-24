Iranian officials insisted for decades that the law requiring women to cover their hair and dress modestly was sacrosanct and not even worthy of discussion. They dismissed the struggle of women who defied the law as a symptom of Western meddling.

With Iran holding a presidential election this week, the issue of the mandatory hijab, as the headscarf is known, has become a hot campaign issue. And the six candidates, five of them conservatives, have tried to distance themselves from law enforcement methods, which include violence, arrests and fines.

“Elections aside, politics aside, under no circumstances should we treat Iranian women with such cruelty,” Mustafa Pourmohammadi, a conservative presidential candidate and a high-ranking cleric in the intelligence services, told a roundtable on state television last week. . He has also said that government officials should be punished under the hijab law because their duty was to educate women about why they should wear the hijab, not violently impose it.

The hijab has long been a symbol of religious identity, but also a political tool in Iran. And women have resisted the law, in different ways, since it came into effect after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The law is unlikely to be repealed, and it remains unclear whether a new president can soften its enforcement. Different administrations have adopted looser or stricter approaches to the hijab. Ebrahim Raisi, the president whose death in a helicopter crash in May led to emergency elections, had imposed some of the harshest measures against women.

Still, some women’s rights activists and analysts in Iran say that putting the issue on the table during the elections is in itself an achievement. It shows that the “Women, Life, Liberty” civil disobedience movement, which began almost two years ago, has grown too big to ignore.

Women and girls walk the streets, eat in restaurants, go to work and travel on public transport wearing dresses, crop tops and skirts, and wearing their hair uncovered. In doing so, they take great risks, as the morality police lurk around corners to arrest women who defy the norms.

Fatemeh Hassani, a 42-year-old sociologist from Tehran, said in a telephone interview that the fact that the hijab and the morality police had become an electoral issue showed that women, with their determination and resistance, had been “effective in “the time to influence the country’s internal policies and force the government to recognize their demands for more rights.”

Iranians last week in Tehran.Credit…Arash Khamooshi for The New York Times

Women represent approximately half of Iran’s 61 million voters. Although voter apathy is high among government critics, opposition to the hijab law and the morality police is no longer limited to them. It has transcended boundaries of gender, religion and class, and now some of the loudest complaints come from religious and conservatives, the backbone of the government’s electorate.

During a live televised debate on social issues on Friday, women and the hijab dominated the four-hour event. The issue has also appeared in campaign videos that appear to be aimed at female voters and at rallies in cities across the country.

In Ispahan, video of a rally by one of the candidates, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, showed an 18-year-old girl, her long black hair falling over her shoulders, taking the microphone. He said he represented the young generation and first-time voters, the generation standing up for their demands, and asked: “Do you have the power to stand up to the morality police, the hijab controllers and the autonomous security forces?”

Dr. Pezeshkian is the only candidate from the reformist faction, in favor of greater social openness and commitment to the West. He has been the loudest voice against mandatory hijab and the morality police, and the only candidate who has clearly said that he opposes telling anyone how to dress.

“We will not be able to force women to wear the hijab,” she said during Friday’s debate. “Will arrests, confrontations and disgraceful behavior solve this issue?”

Not all voters are convinced that change is coming. Even with the candidates’ convictions, the morality police continue to patrol the streets of Tehran and other large cities daily with police vans and cars. Sometimes they stop the women and give them a verbal warning, and other times they detain them. Several videos spread on social networks show how women are beaten and dragged into vans.

“I don’t believe them. The president has no authority over this matter because it is a red line for the Islamic Republic,” Sephideh, a 32-year-old teacher from Tehran, said in a telephone interview, asking that her last name not be published to avoid possible retaliation. “But in previous elections the hijab issue was abandoned, and now everyone is talking about it,” she added, concluding that the women’s struggle “will win.”

Supporters of presidential candidate Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian this month in Tehran.Credit…Arash Khamooshi for The New York Times

Iranian women who do not believe in wearing the hijab have been fighting against the law since it existed, after the Islamic revolution of 1979. At that time, the clerics who overthrew the monarchy imposed the laws of Islamic sharia in all aspects of social life, from women’s clothing to gender mixing and alcohol consumption.

The Women, Life, Freedom movement began in 2022 following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, who had detained her on charges of violating the hijab law. Outraged women and girls staged protests across the country, burning their handkerchiefs, dancing in the streets and chanting for women’s freedom. The revolt spread and demanded an end to clerical rule. The government ended up crushing the protests with violence.

In December, Iran announced that it had abolished the morality police, but in April it took to the streets again, after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, said that enforcing the hijab law was a moral and political obligation. .

Iran’s parliament has been working on legislation that would impose punishments on women who disobey rules, including denying them social services, imposing travel bans and allowing the judiciary to withdraw funds from their bank accounts.

Pourmohammadi, the cleric candidate, said in a debate that if elected he would repeal the legislation. General Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, the conservative frontrunner and current speaker of parliament, said in the debate that the legislation still needed work and that “nothing can be achieved with violence, tension and without respect: all this is doomed.”

Iranians walk past a huge ballot box in Tehran on Thursday, a week before the presidential election.Credit…Arash Khamooshi for The New York Times

Nahid, 62, a resident of Tehran who did not want her last name published for fear of reprisals, said that when she was summoned the judge showed her a photograph of herself near a shopping center, with her blonde hair uncovered, and that fined

Another woman, Minoo, 52, who wears a hijab, said in an interview that her car had been confiscated for two weeks because traffic cameras caught her 20-year-old daughter driving without it. She said the police had also made her pay the parking fee for the confiscated car.

The law’s implementation has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights groups and Western countries.

In October, a teenage girl on her way to school collapsed on the subway after an argument with a police officer wearing a hijab, and died in hospital.

Fahimeh, a 41-year-old fashion blogger, said in an interview in Tehran that whoever becomes the next president will not influence the fight for more rights. “We women do not wait for your permission to take off the hijab; right now many do not wear it anymore.”

Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, Iran’s most prominent women’s rights activist, currently serving a 10-year prison sentence, issued a statement on Saturday calling the election a farce.

“How is it possible that, while with one hand a sword, a gallows, weapons and prisons are held against the people, with the other a ballot box is placed in front of the same people and they are deceitfully and falsely summoned to the polls?” Ms. Mohammadi said.